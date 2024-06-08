Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$44.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.63.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boralex

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$35.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.