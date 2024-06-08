Zacks Research Comments on Bank of America Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

