Brokers Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

LECO stock opened at $187.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

