Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 196,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 817,372 shares.The stock last traded at $93.32 and had previously closed at $91.11.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after buying an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,620,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Toro by 11.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after acquiring an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

