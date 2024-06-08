Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.02. 866,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,634,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

