Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.02. 866,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,634,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
