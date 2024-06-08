Rio2 (CVE:RIO) PT Set at C$1.10 by Eight Capital

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) received a C$1.10 price objective from stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised Rio2 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Rio2 Trading Down 9.3 %

Rio2 stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$156.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.34. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rio2 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

