American Lithium (CVE:LI) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.50 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

American Lithium Stock Down 2.2 %

American Lithium stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Lithium

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

