Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $518.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $513.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.81 and a 200-day moving average of $450.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $294.65 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

