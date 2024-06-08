Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) & Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Financial Survey

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sangoma Technologies and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89% Yalla Group 39.64% 23.49% 20.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.52 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -5.90 Yalla Group $318.88 million 2.30 $117.34 million $0.70 6.62

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies



Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Yalla Group



Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

