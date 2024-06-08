TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head-To-Head Review

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.71 billion 0.23 $54.00 million $0.15 39.00 Versus Systems $270,000.00 16.64 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELUS International (Cda) and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 9 5 0 2.36 Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 119.37%. Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.20%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 2.54% 11.67% 4.86% Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

