Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Financial Survey

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Canaan -192.95% -75.57% -57.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Canaan has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 312.62%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Canaan $211.48 million 1.36 -$414.15 million ($2.05) -0.50

Sigma Designs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canaan.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

