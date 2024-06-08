Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $73.80

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE CRI opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

