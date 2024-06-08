MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $22.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

MediaAlpha

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,767,500. 11.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. MediaAlpha's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

