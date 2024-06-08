Critical Analysis: Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) & HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -30.65% 5.17% HORIBA 13.95% 13.25% 8.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A N/A $4.77 million N/A N/A HORIBA $1.97 billion N/A $272.92 million $6.90 11.88

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and HORIBA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valuence Merger Corp. I and HORIBA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valuence Merger Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HORIBA beats Valuence Merger Corp. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

