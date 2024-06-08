Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $15.17

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $765.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

