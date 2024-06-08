Analysts Set Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Price Target at C$34.57

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

SCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$33.33 on Wednesday. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.16 and a 1 year high of C$37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.19.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$795.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. 91.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

