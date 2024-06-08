Head-To-Head Survey: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) vs. Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IN8bio has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -151.40% -107.81% Valneva -15.88% -14.56% -4.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

92.1% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IN8bio and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.91) -1.47 Valneva $165.52 million 3.53 -$109.78 million ($0.41) -20.45

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IN8bio and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valneva 0 0 3 0 3.00

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 646.27%. Valneva has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 158.44%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Valneva.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

