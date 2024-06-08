Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Head to Head Contrast

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.20 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.17 billion 2.34 $69.79 million $4.22 26.23

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Color Star Technology and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 8.70% 6.78% 5.15%

Summary

Strategic Education beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.