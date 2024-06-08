Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $60.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $274,707,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,574,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.