Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $32.81

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

