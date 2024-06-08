Abacus Life (ABL) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Abacus Life to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abacus Life Competitors 727 3610 3855 145 2.41

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 13.45% 21.22% 7.61%

Risk & Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million $9.52 million 519.26 Abacus Life Competitors $2.23 billion $277.28 million 17.51

Abacus Life’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Abacus Life rivals beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

