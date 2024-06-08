Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $156.82

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,583,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 332,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.