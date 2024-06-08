Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLMA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.