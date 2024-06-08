Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Target Price at $206.67

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

