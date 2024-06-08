Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fiera Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$589.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.94.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.76%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.