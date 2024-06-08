Analyzing Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Elys BMG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A Elys BMG Group -40.25% -525.11% -138.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Health Intelligence and Elys BMG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elys BMG Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Elys BMG Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.89%. Given Elys BMG Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys BMG Group is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Elys BMG Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.00 -$8.64 million N/A N/A Elys BMG Group $42.68 million 0.13 -$18.26 million ($0.56) -0.26

Advanced Health Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys BMG Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats Elys BMG Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Elys BMG Group

(Get Free Report)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.