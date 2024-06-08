Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $60.63

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in RxSight by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $8,226,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth about $7,354,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

