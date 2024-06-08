Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$23.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.88.
A number of research firms recently commented on BDT. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Bird Construction Trading Down 5.4 %
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bird Construction Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
