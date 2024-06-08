Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT at $27.00

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,864,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after buying an additional 429,132 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 13,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

