Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Target Price at $1,829.90

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,829.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,688.80 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,680.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,551.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

