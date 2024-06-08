Zacks Research Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $280.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $3,336,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,328 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,673. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

