Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 1.4 %

IDEXY stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

See Also

