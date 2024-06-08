Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.92.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

In related news, Director John Curtin sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.86, for a total transaction of C$616,378.86. In related news, Director Katherine M. Lee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.32, for a total transaction of C$32,064.00. Also, Director John Curtin sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.86, for a total transaction of C$616,378.86. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $6,185,049 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

