BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Down 1%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 20.42 and last traded at 20.56. Approximately 87,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 68,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.76.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is 19.55.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

