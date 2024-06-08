SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Stock Price Up 9%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 20,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 85,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

SpringBig Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.80.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

