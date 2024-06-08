China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Trading Up 3.6%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.12. Approximately 7,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.29.

China Longyuan Power Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2441 per share. This is a positive change from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

