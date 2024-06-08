Desjardins Weighs in on Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.
