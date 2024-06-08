iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

