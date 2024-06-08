Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

