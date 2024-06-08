Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 1.3%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.03 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.98 ($0.50). Approximately 564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.82. The firm has a market cap of £27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.60 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 12,500 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,406.15). In related news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 104,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £45,890.68 ($58,796.52). Also, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,406.15). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 124,258 shares of company stock worth $5,439,735. Corporate insiders own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

