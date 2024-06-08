Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Greenridge Global Forecasts

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Barfresh Food Group Price Performance
Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.39.
Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
Further Reading
