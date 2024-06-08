i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). Approximately 17,430 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

i(x) Net Zero Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

About i(x) Net Zero

(Get Free Report)

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.