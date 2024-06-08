Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88. 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.