Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88. 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

