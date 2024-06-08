CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.98 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 29,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.55.

