CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.98 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 29,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Trading Down 5.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.55.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.