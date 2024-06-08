Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Shares Down 0.5%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204.44 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.73). Approximately 367,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 283,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.74).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.36) to GBX 259 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,366.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

