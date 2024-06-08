Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 2,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.54.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

