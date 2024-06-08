Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 2,202,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,429,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £12.58 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

