Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lakeland Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LAKE stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

