Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 84 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

