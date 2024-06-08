Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 84 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Jacob Forward ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.
About Jacob Forward ETF
The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jacob Forward ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.