ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading 0.6% Higher

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.21. 3,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

